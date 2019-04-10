Linda A. Dougan August 20, 1948 - April 10, 2019

Linda Annette (Coffelt) Dougan, 70, of Ravenwood, MO passed away at her home on April 10, 2019, surrounded by family.

Linda was born August 20, 1948 in Maryville, MO, to Wesley Dean Coffelt and Mary Frances (Huff) Coffelt. She was preceded in death by her father, and her mother in law, Bonnie Dougan.

Linda was a life long resident of Ravenwood, MO. She was a member of the Ravenwood Christian Church.

She was employed for thirty years at the Energizer plant in Maryville, working in maintenance.

She liked to sew, to read, and do puzzles. She loved her grandkids and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed helping at the church.

On June 30, 1968 in Maryville, MO she was married to Keith Allen Dougan, he survives of the home.

Her other survivors include her mother Mary, and her children, Jeremy (Marcee) Dougan, of Maryville, MO, and Keitha (Mike) Clapp, of Hopkins, MO; 4 grandchildren, Keira and Kylee Dougan, and Sadee and Sophee Clapp; 3 sisters Vickie (John) Brown, Colorado Springs, CO, Cindy (Gary) Staten, Ravenwood, MO, Virginia (Bill) Bateman, Maryville, MO; and her father in law James Dougan of Ravenwood, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 PM, on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Linda’s name to the Ravenwood Christian Church, or to Mosaic Hospice Care, Maryville, MO.