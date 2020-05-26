Linda Almyra (Weese) Miller, 77

Linda Almyra (Weese) Miller was born in Darlington, MO, July 2, 1942. She passed away at her home on May 23, 2020.

Linda married her childhood sweetheart, Donald Clair Miller on December 31, 1958. She graduated from nursing school in the mid 1970’s and worked in the nursing field for over 30 years. She was a member of the Lincoln Anderson Post of the woman’s auxiliary in Osborn, MO., in honor of her late father, a World War I veteran. She enjoyed nature and wildlife. Her latest hobby was bird watching. She spent many hours enjoying her bird garden. Her greatest joy in life were her children and grandchildren. She often said they were her greatest accomplishments. She was an amazing woman and will be dearly missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leander Thomas and Gladys Lee (Ray) Weese, brothers Billie Weese and Wendall Weese, sisters Patricia (Weese) Buzzard, and Shirley (Weese) Nichols.

Linda is survived by her life long companion Donald Clair Miller of the home, son Gregory Lee Miller, Colorado Springs, CO, daughter in law Adrian Lynn Miller of Kansas City, Mo., daughter Rhonda Renee Miller also of the home, grandson Samuel Wayne Miller of St. Joseph, Mo., granddaughter, Catherine Lynn Miller of Arcata, CA, brother Jack (Judy) Weese of La Grande, IA, brother in law Bill Buzzard, Richmond, KS, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held May 28,2020 at 3:00 PM at the Gentryville Cemetery, Gentryville, Mo. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the graveside, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, MO. The family requests 6 feet social distancing and face masks for those attending.

For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.