Linda Ann Harter

1949-2019

Linda Ann Harter, 69, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019.

She was born October 7, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Linda married Terry Harter June 6, 1970. He survives of the home.

She was a Class of 1967 graduate of Central High School. Linda held numerous positions within the Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, Xi Alpha Tau. She worked at United Cerebal Palsy for several years. Linda later was employed with Mosaic Life Care for over 20 years.

She attended Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church and was a member of National United Methodist Campers Chapter 3 and SDO group - a peer group of administrative professions within the Mosaic organization. Linda was honored with a service award for her dedication and support to others. She was also nominated as Woman of Excellence through the YMCA. Linda was one of the founding 47 members for the Kick Back for Cody Organization, as to which she was very proud of.

Linda enjoyed cooking, camping, scrapbooking, making cards, shopping, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Beverly (Jeffers) Lawhon; and grandson, Cody Harter.

Additional survivors include sons, Mike Harter (Kerrie), Brian Harter (Nancy) and Nathan Harter; grandchildren, Kylee and Calvin Harter, and late grandson Cody’s fiancé, Shelby Berkemeier; brothers, Michael Lawhon (Mary), Jeff Lawhon (Mary); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to KickbackforCody.org, which Linda was very supportive of. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.