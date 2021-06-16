Linda Carol Frank, 75

It's with great sadness that the family of Linda Carol Frank announces her passing on June 2, 2021 at the age of 75.

Linda was born in St. Joseph, MO on May 24, 1946 to William and June Litz. They preceded her in death along with siblings, sister Judith Hoffman and brother Roger Litz.

Linda is survived by her husband of 35 years, Paul Frank of the home, three daughters Robin Caton (Mike), Cindy Kahler and Sheryl Walker, four granddaughters Jennifer Stroud (Cody), Nicole McKay (Corey), Sharee Magoon (Ryan) and Gracie Walker and four great grandchildren, three nephews Michael Hoffman (Nancy), Jeffrey Hoffman (Jacqui) and Timothy Hoffman.

Linda attended Central High School and was from the class of 1964 and received her Associates Degree from Guard Business School. She spent several years in the real estate industry. She was an avid bowler, loved to play cards and cherished all her K-9 babies over the years.

The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6-8 PM Friday, June 4, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Farewell services will take place at 10AM Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery.

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the nurses at Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.