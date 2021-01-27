Linda F. Kimler, 65

Linda Francis Kimler, 65, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at her home in Maryville.

Linda was born in Cameron, MO, on June 20, 1955. She had lived in Turney, MO, until age 17, then in Gallatin, MO. She moved to Maryville in 2014.

Her parents were Samuel Thomas and Frances Lucille (Peoples) Nicholson; they preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husband, Gerald Dale Kimler, in 2014, and her brother Randy Nicholson.

She attended the First Baptist Church, Maryville, and she helped with bible school and was a Sunday school teacher. She tie-dyed blankets; and made quilts at church and at The Source. She liked to garden and sew. Linda sold Tupperware; and had worked at nursing homes with activities.

She had been a Med Tech in area nursing home for over 25 years.

On May 12, 1973, Linda was united in marriage at her parent’s home in Turney, MO, to Gerald Dale Kimler.

Her survivors include her children: Christina (John) Fetters, Monticello, IA, Kelvin L. (Shirley) Kimler, Chillicothe, MO, Patricia Ann (Keane) Meyer, Clarinda, IA, and Angela K. (Terry) Greene, Chillicothe, MO; 2 brothers, Richard Allen (Elaine) Nicholson, Kidder, MO, and Robert Thomas Nicholson, Hamilton, MO; her sister: Lisa Marie (Bill) Bennett, Turney, MO; 10 grandchildren: Jessica, Joshua, Sonja, Annabella, Nathan, Anthony, Alexander, Izaiah, Cash, and Anatasia; and numerous nieces and nephews, and a great grandchild, McKenzy.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, January 26, 2021, First Baptist Church, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until service time Tuesday at the Church.

Memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society.