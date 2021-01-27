Linda G. Chavez, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 18, 1937 in Clarinda, Iowa to Paul and Garland (Scott) Anderson. She attended Burlington Junction High School until the family moved to St. Joseph in 1955, where she graduated from Central High School.

Linda married Nick E. Chavez on May 25, 1957. He preceded her in death in 1996.

Wanting to learn Spanish, she went to college later in life and ended up earning a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Missouri Western State University in 2017 at the age of 80.

Linda was a member of the Cathedral Parish church choir and Stephen Ministries. She enjoyed participating in Civil War re-enactments. She also enjoyed her flowers and plants, as well as antiquing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nick; parents; and a daughter, Jennifer Thompson.

Survivors include children, Andrea Brennan, Nick P. Chavez (Shelly), Susan Chavez (Alan Fleenor), Cathy Chavez and Stephanie Chavez; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; half-brothers, Jon Anderson (Karen) and Drew Anderson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Private Mass of Christian Burial with Public Livestreaming 11:00 A.M. Friday, St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church. Father Stephen Hansen, celebrant. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Parish Rosary, 10:30 A.M. Friday, at the church. To view Mass, please visit www.cathedralsj.org.