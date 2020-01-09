Clear

Linda Gayle Wattenbarger, 76

Visitation: Friday, January 10th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Saturday, January 11th, 2020 10:30 AM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. ■ Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020
Updated: Jan 9, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Linda Gayle Wattenbarger, 76, of St. Joseph, MO passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at home with her family.

Linda was born on February 21, 1943, in St. Joseph, MO to Lloyd and Avis Wagers.

Linda was married to David "Dave" Wattenbarger on December 28, 1961. They had 2 sons Eric, and Ty Wattenbarger, and one Daughter, Kris Wattenbarger.

Linda graduated from Central High School, then attended and graduated beauty school. She then married her husband and moved to Texas while he was stationed with the Army as Military Police. She did hair out of their trailer, had their first son, and returned to St. Joseph.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, her parents; sister, Saralyn Wagers, and daughter Kris Wattenbarger.

Survivors include: sons, Eric Wattenbarger and Ty Wattenbarger; granddaughter, Kalee Wattenbarger; and grandson, Tobyn Wattenbarger.

The family wishes to thank the staff of AseraCare Hospice.

Services 10:30 AM Saturday at Heaton Bowman Smith. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held after 12:00 PM Friday at our chapel, where the family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday

Memorial donations may be made to AseraCare Hospice or American Diabetes Association.

