Linda Howard, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.

She was born September 21, 1946, to David and Marjorie (Bottoroff) Nichols.

Linda married Bobby Howard in June 2006. He preceded her in death in January 2017.

She was a hairdresser for many years at the former Spark of Beauty Salon in St. Joseph.

Linda was a painter, who also enjoyed anything in arts & crafts as well as creating sculpture.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, David and John Nichols; and sister Kathy Brenner.

Survivors include children, Mike Nichols (Tami), Paul Ontiveros, Tammy Munoz (Osvaldo) and Kim Hawkins (Scott); 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Marvin Nichols; sister, Debbie Haarlammert; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog, Sabina.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Representatives of Christ (ROC), 2606 Sycamore Ct., St. Joseph, MO 64507.