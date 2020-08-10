Linda Irene Hanson, 83

Linda I. Hanson, 83 of Savannah, MO, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020.

Linda was born on March 22, 1937 in St. Joseph to Everett and Margaret (Peggy) Gross. in St. Joseph, MO.

On August 6, 1977, Linda Married Donald Walter Hanson, he survives of the home.

She graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph in 1955.

She worked at the St. Joseph State Hospital as an activity aide until sustaining a disabling injury in 1987.

Linda loved playing the lottery and the casino slots.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and son; Mark E. Ellingsworth.

Survivors include, son; Kevin H. (Audrey) Ellingsworth, Tulsa, OK., step-daughter; Leanne (Ron) Hallowell, St. Joseph, MO.

Per her wishes, Linda has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

No visitation or services will be held.