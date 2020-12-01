Linda J. LaMaster, 67

Linda Joy LaMaster, 67, of Guilford, MO, has gone home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, MO.

Linda was born in Maryville, MO, on January 26, 1953. Her parents were Marcus Maynard and Geraldine Elizabeth (Henderson) Sherman. She lived most all her life in the area, and had spent a few years in Kirksville, MO.

Her parents preceded her in death; as well as an infant brother, Mark Lee; and infant sister, Elizabeth Ann; and her in laws, Kenneth and Wilma LaMaster

She graduated from South Nodaway High School, Barnard, MO, and received an Associates Degree in Business from the Northwest Technical School.

Linda had been a cook at the Barnard Cafe, and at the South Nodaway School. She had been a Custodial Supervisor at Northwest Missouri State University; and retired from NRCS of Nodaway County. She was also the activities director at the Nodaway Nursing Home.

She liked crafting and quilting, and teaching sewing. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, MO, and was the founder of Conservation Kids Day, of Nodaway County. Her pride and joy were her grandkids, and telling people about Jesus.

On July 10, 1977, Linda was united in marriage to Kenneth Duane LaMaster, at the Barnard Christian Church, Barnard, MO. He survives of the home.

Other survivors include her children: son, Chris (Mary) LaMaster, Guilford, MO, daughter, Kim (Tim) Rist, Humbolt, NE; her brother John (Kathy) Sherman; 2 sisters: LauraBelle (Rick) Proehl, Altoona, IA, and IraJo Sherman, Guilford, MO; 3 grandchildren: Garrett (Erin) LaMaster, Conception, MO, Kaylin LaMaster, Guilford, MO, and Cheree Rist, Humbolt, NE; 2 great grandchildren: Britton and Kellen LaMaster.

Graveside services and burial will be at 1:00 PM, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford, MO.

No formal visitation is planned due to Covid 19 restrictions.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda’s name to the “Operation Christmas Child”, or to the Noyes Home for Children, St. Joseph, MO.