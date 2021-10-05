Linda Jean (Meneely) Lionberger, 73, Savannah, Missouri, left her earthly home to be joined with the Lord on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Linda was born on September 21, 1947 in Trenton, Missouri to the late Rex and Maxine (Deem) Meneely.

On December 16, 1966 she married Richard Lee Lionberger in Chillicothe, Missouri. They celebrated fifty-four years of marriage and to that union, two daughters were born. "Dick" preceded her in death on April 28. 2021. Linda was a devoted wife and mother.

Linda was a secretary throughout her career, retiring from the Savannah RIII Schools. She continued to touch the lives of children by caring for them out of her home.

Linda was a woman of tremendous faith. As a preacher's wife she also touched many lives of many congregations. She was a member of the Big Lake Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and had a huge heart for babies and children, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with Linda's husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Rex and Max Meneely and two infant brothers.

Survivors include her daughters, Holly Fletchall (Brent) and Shelly Dawn; grandchildren, Samantha Holm (Greg), Cassie Bryant, Shelby Carter, Bobby Bryant (Taylor); great-grandchildren, Kamden, Kaitlynn, Kaylee and Kadence Holm, Amiya Talbott, Rielynn Woods; two sisters, Beverly Brown and Pat Reeter and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service 5:30 PM Wednesday, September 8 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where the family will receive friends following the service until 7:30 PM.

Linda's register book is available to sign at our chapel between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM Tuesday through Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Lake Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.