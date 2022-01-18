Linda Joy Bauman, 74, passed away January 15, 2022 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born December 30, 1947 in St. Joseph, MO to parents J. Alvin Bauman and Mabel A. (Grier) Bauman of Savannah, MO.

Linda graduated from Savannah High School in 1965. She would graduate with a B.S. in Recreational Therapy from Missouri Western State College in 1981. In 1997, Linda completed a Master of Science Degree in Administration from Central Michigan University.

Linda loved animals especially raising and training horses. More than anything, she loved growing up farming with her parents, all that entailed, and all they did together.

Linda showed horses at the American Royal as well as participating in barrel racing. Linda loved her horses, especially Pal. Linda loved raising and training horses for others and herself. She won several trophies for her sportsmanship. She trained participants at a dude ranch in Connecticut on how to ride on a western saddle. Linda raised Cordell sheep, sold their wool, and was in 4-H.

Linda was proud of her exceptional work ethic, a good profession, and good friends. She worked for Newell Manufacturing Company's curtain rod factory in Freeport, IL. Upon returning to Missouri, she began working at St. Joseph State Hospital as an activity aide. Linda would later be promoted to Recreation Director. Linda transferred to Western Missouri Mental Health Center (WMMHC) in Kansas City, MO in the early 90s as Activity Department Director.

Linda was certified in CPR and trained her staff how to effectively perform the lifesaving technique. She was also certified in CPI and facilitated the non-violent crisis intervention de-escalation procedures for the WMMHC staff and the KCPD. Linda donated to several charities that were important to her. Additionally, along with the patients she worked with at WWMHC, participated in the Adopt-A-Highway Program as a way to give back to her community.

Linda retired from the State of Missouri Department of Mental Health in 2005 after 31 years of service.

Linda was a humble person who felt talking about one's accomplishments in life was akin to bragging. Linda was a quiet person who loved all animals and helping people who needed assistance. She liked her job at the State Hospital in the Woodson Children's Psychiatric wing. She taught them how to plan and take care of a garden. She also would take groups from the hospital on camping trips to learn how to appreciate nature and survive off the land.

Linda did not have a problem stating her beliefs, but would listen to opposing thoughts. She was a staunch Republican who had many Democratic family and friends who she loved.

Those who went before Linda were her parents J. Alvin Bauman, Mabel A. (Grier) Bauman Aebersold, Step-father Warren A. Aebersold, Brother Alvin Grier Bauman and friend Jackie Carter.

Linda is survived by Leechia A. Jones, Allison R. Smith, and Heather A. Jones; cousins Dennis (Karen) Steeby, and Janice Goforth; step-sister Phyllis (William) Moore; and many more dear friends and extended family who Linda loved and who also loved her.

The Family of Linda would also like to acknowledge those who assisted in lovingly caring for Linda during her illness: the Doctors, Nurses, the PCA's of the Oncology floor at Mosaic, Margaret Nelson, Trena Fowler, Brian Kennedy, Rick Burgess, and Dennis and Karen Steeby.

Linda will be cremated by Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel in Savannah, Missouri. There will be a celebration of her life in Savannah at a later date by invitation only.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (st.jude.org/donatetoday), St Joseph's Indian School (stjo.org), many Disabled Veteran's charities, and the Arbor Day Foundation (arborday.org).