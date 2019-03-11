Linda K. (Nold) Graff

1945-2019

Linda K. (Nold) Graff, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away March 8, 2019.

Linda was born on November 27, 1945, in Savannah, Missouri to the late Louis, Sr. and Katherine (Heath) Nold (later, Katherine Patrick).

She was a 1963 graduate of Savannah High School. Linda was a self-employed painter for twenty years and retired as a sales associate, from Sherwin-Williams in January 2019, after twenty years of employment.

Linda was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and the Overcomers Cancer Support Group. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping, traveling and attending concerts. She loved spending time with her loved ones.

In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by brother, Paul Nold, Jr. and nephew, Paul Nold III.

Surviving family includes four daughters, Laura Edwards (Larry), Mary Tollenaar (David), Amy Ratcliff (Mike), Nancy Tewell (Joe); grandchildren, Andrew Edwards (Brianna), Abigail Edwards, Evan Tollenaar, Katherine Tollenaar, Avery Tewell and Merrick Ratcliff; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Patrick (Robin) and Curtis Nold; sister-in-law, Deanna Nold; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

Funeral Service: 10:00 AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.