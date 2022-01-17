Linda Kay Derr, 74

Linda Kay (Blevins) Derr, 74, of St. Joseph, died January 9, 2022. Linda was born March 31, 1947 in St. Joseph to Kenneth Edward and Jo Ann (Mueller) Blevins.

Prior to retirement she worked as a teller for Pony Express Community Bank.

Survivors include son Todd Derr (Nicole); grandchildren Jessica Whaley (Michael), Kevin Derr, Josh Derr, Kaitlynn Derr, Kylee Derr; great-grandchildren Madelyn, Kenly, Jade, Matthew, Athena; brothers Larry Blevins (Gwen) and Mike Blevins (Karen).

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son Tim.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Private graveside services will be at a later date.