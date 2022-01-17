Clear
Linda Kay Derr, 74

Linda Kay (Blevins) Derr, 74, of St. Joseph, died January 9, 2022.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:44 PM

Linda Kay (Blevins) Derr, 74, of St. Joseph, died January 9, 2022. Linda was born March 31, 1947 in St. Joseph to Kenneth Edward and Jo Ann (Mueller) Blevins.

Prior to retirement she worked as a teller for Pony Express Community Bank.

Survivors include son Todd Derr (Nicole); grandchildren Jessica Whaley (Michael), Kevin Derr, Josh Derr, Kaitlynn Derr, Kylee Derr; great-grandchildren Madelyn, Kenly, Jade, Matthew, Athena; brothers Larry Blevins (Gwen) and Mike Blevins (Karen).

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son Tim.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Private graveside services will be at a later date.

Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
