Obituary for Linda Kay Henderson (Feldman) Print

Linda Kay Henderson, 73, of Platte City, MO passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 as a result of a vehicular accident in Jackson County, MO. Linda was born December 13, 1945 in K.C., MO to James Earl and E. Lorrine (Cox) Feldman. She was a graduate of the Paseo Academy in K.C., MO. She married James LeRoy Henderson on August 10, 1963 in K.C., MO. Linda worked as an office manager for the Clay Platte YMCA and for Body Beautiful in Leavenworth, KS. She was a very active leader for the Girl Scouts of NE Kansas & Northwest MO. Linda pursued an active lifestyle throughout her life as an avid bowler, shopper and loved anything outdoors including boating, camping, and traveling with her husband. As a homemaker, she enjoyed sewing and crafting, and adored spending time with her grandchildren and great grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter Melissa “Missy” Hubbard. Linda is survived by her husband James; her children Janet (Henry) Smith of Oregon, Laura Kay (Robert) Spooner of Minnesota, Michael Henderson of Florida, Lara Henderson of Platte City, and Tara (Tyler) Knipp of K.C., MO; her grandchildren Todd Smith, Stephanie (Dustin) Powell, Zachary and Desiere Henderson, Ashley (Ted) Hargis, and Mathew and Brice Smith; her great grandchildren Landen Craig, Madison Smith, Stephen and MaKynlei Kay Craig, Harmony Powell, Hughsden Thomas, and Owen Hargis; her sister Deanna Feldman of Platte City; and numerous friends and extended family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22nd from 5-7 p.m. at Vineyard Church 12300 NW Arrowhead Trfy KCMO 64165 followed by a Celebration of Life at 7. Memorial contributions can be given to the Girl Scouts of NE Kansas & NW Missouri. Interment will take place at a later date in the Platte City Cemetery.