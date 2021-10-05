Linda Kay Pendleton 72, of Union Star, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 in a Saint Joseph hospital after a long battle with cancer. She was born August 5, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Marilyn (Woodruff) & William "Bill" Coker. She married Dennis Pendleton on October 8, 1972, and he survives of the home. She graduated from Easton High School class of 1967, and she was a Homemaker. She loved talking with and spending time with her family and friends, they were her greatest enjoyment. She also enjoyed canning and cooking meals for her family. She was an avid collector of anything Scooby-Doo, and she loved the Kansas City Royals. Linda is survived by husband, Dennis Pendleton of the home, sons, Billy Pike, DJ (Tosha) Pendleton II, and Jeffrey Lee Pendleton, grandchildren: Hailey Pendleton, Cooper Pendleton, and Riley & Reagan Arthur. Per Linda's wishes, she will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.