Linda Lou Bennington Nolan, 67, St Joseph, Missouri

Linda's Obituary

Linda Lou Bennington Nolan was born in St Joseph, Missouri on March 18, 1952 to Ralph and Fern Bennington. She was welcomed to this world as a much wanted gift, not only by her parents but also by her 11 year old sister, Annette Bennington, who desperately wanted a sibling. As a child of only 9, Linda experienced the death of her father. Linda attended RockPort elementary school and was a member of the 4H club. At Rock Port High school she was a member of the Pep Club as well as a participant in other school activities. She graduated from Rock Port High in 1970 and attended the University of Missouri at Columbia in 1970-1971 and Missouri Western in 1971-1972. Then Linda took a job with Dr. Rost of St. Joseph. Linda married her "soul mate" Steve Nolan in 1975 and gave birth on August 5, 1976 to their much loved daughter Amanda Catherine. Linda was equally dedicated to taking care of her young daughter and of her elderly mother who also preceded her in death. Linda called herself a "bleeding heart liberal" and a political activist dedicated to helping others. In 2007-2008 Linda was tireless in her support of Barack Obama. She was proud to be a delegate at the Democratic National Convention and to attend Obama’s inauguration in Washington. She campaigned for Obama again in 2012. Linda loved helping others and had many friends. She also loved all animals and called her pets "Fur babies." She also enjoyed dog sitting Amanda’s dog while she worked. A visitation will be held at the Rupp Funeral Home Friday from 6-8 pm friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Attendees are invited to bring snapshots of themselves with Linda as these will be put in an album documenting Linda’s wealth in friendships. Not only will she be mourned by her daughter, her sister and her family but by the many people whose lives she touched. on line condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com