Linda Lou Hardy, 70

Linda Hardy 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born April 20, 1950 in Santa Barbara, CA, daughter of Marie and Virgil Green. She graduated from Faucet High School. She married Larry on November 9, 1973, and he survives of the home. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed quilting, reading, and spending time with her family. Linda was a member of the Abundant Faith Church of God. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include: husband, Larry Hardy of the home, daughters, Amy Rost and Heather (Chris) Kendall, grandchildren: Austin Rost, Matt Rost, Maggie Kendall, and Emma Rost, great grandson, Leland Hardy, brother, Adam Green, and her mother in law, Joan Hardy, sister in law Julie (Bernie) Norris.

The register book and viewing available from 12-4 PM on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 am Monday, December 14, at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. Memorials are requested to the Abundant Faith Church of God. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.