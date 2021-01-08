Linda Lou Simpson, 66, of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at a St. Joseph health care facility. She was born May 29, 1954 in Benton Harbor, MI, daughter of the late Betty and Clarence Simpson. She graduated from Benton Harbor High School. Linda had worked at Drury Inn as a Housekeeping Supervisor. She loved the KC Chiefs, playing Bingo and watching game shows. She also enjoyed staying active volunteering within the community. She was named Miss Chateau 2018 at Diversicare Chateau. Linda was also an active member at Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church. Preceding her in death are her parents, granddaughter, JaybreAhna, nephew, Shawn Fuller and niece, Pam Ishmael. Survivors include children, Chris Ishmael of St. Joseph, Kevin Ishmael of Indiana and Stephanie Ishmael of St. Joseph, step-daughter, Jennifer Brown of Texas, brothers, Roger and Steve Simpson, grandchildren, Miranda, Mariah, Kenzie, Malayna, Jathynn and KayDrielle.

Ms. Simpson has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.