Linda Louise Albertson Hansen, 71, of Albany, MO, was born on October, 28, 1948, in Scottsbluff NE. to Clarence (Barney) and Opal Louise Albertson, living through out the Midwest before moving to Albany.

Linda is survived by Daughters, LeAnn Hughes (Doug), of Council Bluffs, IA, Lori Cottrell of Winter Haven, FL, Lucy Hansen of Winter Haven, FL; son, Fred Hansen (Cindy), of Rochester, MN; Mother, Opal Morris of Gering NE; Brother, Mike Albertson of Scottsbluff, NE; 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

Celebration of Life service to be held today at 11 a.m. Thursday October 1, 2020, at First Christian Church, 20794 IA-92, Council Bluffs, IA. 51503, with pastor Traci Chamberlain officiating. Cremation services to be rendered by Simplify Cremation and Funeral Homes of Missouri.