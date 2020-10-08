Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Linda Louise Albertson Hansen, 71

Service: Thursday, October 1st, 2020 11:00 AM @ First Christian Church, Council Bluffs, IA.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 12:28 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Linda Louise Albertson Hansen, 71, of Albany, MO, was born on October, 28, 1948, in Scottsbluff NE. to Clarence (Barney) and Opal Louise Albertson, living through out the Midwest before moving to Albany.
Linda is survived by Daughters, LeAnn Hughes (Doug), of Council Bluffs, IA, Lori Cottrell of Winter Haven, FL, Lucy Hansen of Winter Haven, FL; son, Fred Hansen (Cindy), of Rochester, MN; Mother, Opal Morris of Gering NE; Brother, Mike Albertson of Scottsbluff, NE; 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous aunts and uncles, nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.
Celebration of Life service to be held today at 11 a.m. Thursday October 1, 2020, at First Christian Church, 20794 IA-92, Council Bluffs, IA. 51503, with pastor Traci Chamberlain officiating. Cremation services to be rendered by Simplify Cremation and Funeral Homes of Missouri.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories