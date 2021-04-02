Linda Lucile Lemley, 60

Linda Lemley 60, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born May 14, 1960 in Wuerzburg, Germany. She attended Helen Davis School. Linda was preceded in death by father, Marvin Eugene Lemley. Survivors include sister, Barbara Merritt of Saint Joseph, MO.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:00 am, at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 4:12 PM
