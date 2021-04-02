Clear
Linda M. Moore, 74

Linda M. Moore, 74, of Blue Springs, Missouri passed away March 7, 2021.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 4:51 PM

Linda was born on December 10, 1946 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Roy and Martha (Blakely) Bruns.

She graduated from Wathena High School and then served very proudly in the U.S. Women’s Army Corp during Vietnam.

Linda married the love of her life, Ray Moore, he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clyde Bruns; and sister, Patsy Gilpatrick.

Survivors:

Daughter, Valerie Miller

Granddaughters, Britney and Jessika, her pride and joys

Great-grandchild on the way, Dyna Lynn

Sister, Flora Gilpatrick

Countless loving nieces and nephews

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 13, 2021.

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 10:00 A.M. 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday.

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

