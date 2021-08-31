Linda M. (Reno) Foster, 81, St. Joseph, died peacefully, Wednesday, August 4, 2021, surrounded by her family. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence (Randy) and Elsie (Montemayor) Reno, brothers, Don Reno, Raphael (Cookie) Reno, and granddaughter, Tonya Long.

She is survived by 5 children: Ray (Sue) Foster, Tamara Foster, Chris Foster, Marty (Evelyn) Foster and Roy (Butch) Foster. Siblings: Tillie (Richard) Morrow, Kathy (Don) Tanner, and Larry (Kathy) Reno.

Linda was a proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She attended St. Patrick’s Grade School, and Sacred Heart Convent. Early in her life, she did runway modeling for several retail stores in the city. She became a cashier at Thomas’ Fruit Market, and later at Safeway from which she retired.

Linda enjoyed being with her family and all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She loved them dearly.

She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, and loved praying the Rosary.

Memorial Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 28, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 9:00 to 9:30 A.M., with the Parish Rosary at 9:30 A.M., Saturday, August 28, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.