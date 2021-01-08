Wathena, Kansas - Linda Marlene Rathmann, 85, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Carriage Square Nursing Home in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Linda was born on May 7, 1935 in Germany to Carl and Emma Sprenger.

She was a homemaker and so much more. Linda was of the Lutheran Faith.

Linda married Donald E. Rathmann on February 23, 1953 in Germany. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a son, Bobby Rathmann.

Survivors; her children, Donald Rathmann, St. Joseph, Missouri

Linda Shanks, St. Joseph, Missouri

Ronnie Rathmann, Cameron, Missouri

Randy Rathmann, Wathena, Kansas

Connie Miller, Wathena, Kansas

Tim Rathmann, Wathena, Kansas

Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren

Private Family Graveside Service: Monday, December 14, 2020

At the Zion United Evangelical Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

There is no scheduled viewing or visitation.

Memorials: Wathena EMS, American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.