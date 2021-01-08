Wathena, Kansas - Linda Marlene Rathmann, 85, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Carriage Square Nursing Home in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Linda was born on May 7, 1935 in Germany to Carl and Emma Sprenger.
She was a homemaker and so much more. Linda was of the Lutheran Faith.
Linda married Donald E. Rathmann on February 23, 1953 in Germany. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a son, Bobby Rathmann.
Survivors; her children, Donald Rathmann, St. Joseph, Missouri
Linda Shanks, St. Joseph, Missouri
Ronnie Rathmann, Cameron, Missouri
Randy Rathmann, Wathena, Kansas
Connie Miller, Wathena, Kansas
Tim Rathmann, Wathena, Kansas
Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren
Private Family Graveside Service: Monday, December 14, 2020
At the Zion United Evangelical Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.
There is no scheduled viewing or visitation.
Memorials: Wathena EMS, American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.