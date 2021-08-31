Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Linda May Shouse, 64

Linda May Shouse, 64, of St. Joseph, died August 23, 2021.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:09 PM

Linda May Shouse, 64, of St. Joseph, died August 23, 2021. She was born October 27, 1956 in Kansas City, KS, to James and Melissa Rose (McKay) Sperry.

Prior to retirement she had worked as a CNA for Carriage Square for 15 years and Heartland/Mosaic Hospital for 30 years, Certified Nurse Assistant of the Year three times.

Survivors include her husband Jim; two daughters, Jamie Hollingshead (Dale) Julie Fletcher; six grandchildren Shelby Beaman (Zack), Chase Fletcher (Liz), Chassidy Fletcher (Chase), Ciara Miller (Chris), Caden Fletcher, Carson Fletcher; four great-grandchildren Zephyr Beaman, Lynna Beaman, Brinley McDaniel, Brantley "Peanut" Hanshaw; brother James Sperry (Linda); sisters, Shirley Robertson, Sherrill Gladman, Janice Tubb (Art), Francie Sperry; and her best friends Johnette Bascue and Monica Blue, also several nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, like taking kids to the lake taking them to the pool, and walks down by the river. She raised miniature daschunds.

Services will be Monday, August 30, 2021 at 6:30 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm until time of service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories