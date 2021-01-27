Linda "Pill" Shoemaker, 70, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away January 24, 2021. Linda was born October 16, 1950, in St. Joseph to Boyd Harold and Marian Francis (Peters) Davies.

Prior to retirement in 2004, Linda worked for Mead Paper Products for 35 years. She was married to Virgil Leo Shoemaker on May 2, 1970, and he preceded her in death on November 25, 2002. Also preceding her in death were her parents.

Survivors include daughter Tonya Matthews (Ray); son Leo Shoemaker; grandchildren, Kirstin Matthews, Paityn Matthews, Kaitlyn Cloepfil, Connor Shoemaker; great-grandchildren Laniya Robinson and Vela Kinkade; sisters Patty Platz (Jack), Judy Larson (Calvin); brothers Harold Davies and Robert Davies; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Linda enjoyed spending time with her family.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1:30 pm at the funeral home.