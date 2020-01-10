Clear
Linda S. White, 71

Visitation: Sunday, December 29th, 2019 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. 1010 Highway 71 South, Savannah, MO 64485.

Linda S. White, 71, Bolckow, MO, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in Maryville MO. She was born March 20, 1948 in St. Hamburg, IA to James & Margaret (Diggs) Campbell. She married Jerry White on June 6, 1970 in Bolckow, MO and he survives of the home.

Linda loved her family more than anything. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and the farm where they lived. She graduated in 1970 from NWMSU in Maryville with her teaching degree.

She is survived by her husband, children; Angelique White of Barnard, MO, Anthony White of Centennial, CO, Kimberly (Tim) Shunk of Fillmore, and Kerri Warner of Bolckow; grandchildren, Kylie, Courtnie (Zach), Dalton (Shelby), Bella, Lane (Paige), Newton, Augustus, Jasper, Brooklynn (Blain), Joslynn (Nic), Amberlynn, and Chanclor; great-grandchildren, Kimber, Lewis, and Skarlette; twin brother, Larry (Nora) Campbell of Savannah. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family memorial visitation and family receiving hours will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home Savannah, MO. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

