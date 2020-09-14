Linda Sue Currier-Andrews, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away September 10, 2020. Linda was born December 14, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Henry and Elsie (Groce) Currier.

She cooked around the area for many different restaurants. She enjoyed her grandchildren and family gatherings especially the family vacations to Branson. Linda liked playing bingo and going to the boat. In her younger years she played softball and guitar.

Survivors include two daughters Tammy Andrews, Jennifer Wood (Jason); four grandchildren, Jayben, Britney, Cody, Phoenix; brother John Currier; sister Karen Currier Baldwin (Gary); sister-in-law Kay Currier; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who were like her grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents and a brother Ed "Frog" Currier.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.