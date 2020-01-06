Linda Sue Nold, 78, of St. Joseph, died unexpectedly, December 28, 2019. She was born October 5, 1941, in Amazonia, MO, to James P. and Lura (Vaughn) Johnson.
She was a graduate of Savannah High School. She was a homemaker and truck driver for over 30 years. Linda was an owner operator of her own truck, and then for 22 years drove for Johnson Controls/Ruan Transportation, where she received the Million Mile Award.
Survivors include her children, Eric Scott Landess, Cora Janelle Landess, Britte Suzanne Landess; four grandchildren, Nautika Landess, Jake Landess, Ashley Wolf, Jenny Snyder; great-grandchildren, Jordan Snyder, Dakota Wolf, Ryver Wolf, Hayven Wolf, Amber Marie Roland, Na'Taegan Rollie Landess, Na'Dayvion Brittain; and brother Daryl Johnson.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husbands, Billy Wayne Landess, Lamar Pettite, and Don Nold; brother Loren; and a grandson Phillip William.
Linda was a member of the Ladies of the Chamber of Commerce. She loved her flowers, loved to sew, and spent a lot of time with her grandchildren. She was very friendly to everyone, never knew a stranger, and loved to help people.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Monday, January 6, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery.
Related Content
- Linda Sue Nold, 78
- Linda K. (Nold) Graff 1945-2019
- Linda L. Pecora, 69
- Linda Lee Howerton, 76
- Linda Sue Langston 60, of Saint Joseph, Missouri
- Linda Sue Fanning May 6, 1950 - April 5, 2019
- Waneta Lou Sifers, 78,
- Margaret K. Manno, 78
- Linden W. Nold July 29, 1924 - April 12, 2018
- John Richard Nold March 12, 1928 - December 14, 2018