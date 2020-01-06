Linda Sue Nold, 78, of St. Joseph, died unexpectedly, December 28, 2019. She was born October 5, 1941, in Amazonia, MO, to James P. and Lura (Vaughn) Johnson.

She was a graduate of Savannah High School. She was a homemaker and truck driver for over 30 years. Linda was an owner operator of her own truck, and then for 22 years drove for Johnson Controls/Ruan Transportation, where she received the Million Mile Award.

Survivors include her children, Eric Scott Landess, Cora Janelle Landess, Britte Suzanne Landess; four grandchildren, Nautika Landess, Jake Landess, Ashley Wolf, Jenny Snyder; great-grandchildren, Jordan Snyder, Dakota Wolf, Ryver Wolf, Hayven Wolf, Amber Marie Roland, Na'Taegan Rollie Landess, Na'Dayvion Brittain; and brother Daryl Johnson.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husbands, Billy Wayne Landess, Lamar Pettite, and Don Nold; brother Loren; and a grandson Phillip William.

Linda was a member of the Ladies of the Chamber of Commerce. She loved her flowers, loved to sew, and spent a lot of time with her grandchildren. She was very friendly to everyone, never knew a stranger, and loved to help people.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Monday, January 6, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery.