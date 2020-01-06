Clear

Linda Sue Nold, 78

Visitation: Sunday, January 5th, 2020 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. Service: Monday, January 6th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment: Monday, January 6th, 2020 1:45 PM @ Ashland Cemetery. 2324 Ashland Avenue, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Linda Sue Nold, 78, of St. Joseph, died unexpectedly, December 28, 2019. She was born October 5, 1941, in Amazonia, MO, to James P. and Lura (Vaughn) Johnson.

She was a graduate of Savannah High School. She was a homemaker and truck driver for over 30 years. Linda was an owner operator of her own truck, and then for 22 years drove for Johnson Controls/Ruan Transportation, where she received the Million Mile Award.

Survivors include her children, Eric Scott Landess, Cora Janelle Landess, Britte Suzanne Landess; four grandchildren, Nautika Landess, Jake Landess, Ashley Wolf, Jenny Snyder; great-grandchildren, Jordan Snyder, Dakota Wolf, Ryver Wolf, Hayven Wolf, Amber Marie Roland, Na'Taegan Rollie Landess, Na'Dayvion Brittain; and brother Daryl Johnson.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husbands, Billy Wayne Landess, Lamar Pettite, and Don Nold; brother Loren; and a grandson Phillip William.

Linda was a member of the Ladies of the Chamber of Commerce. She loved her flowers, loved to sew, and spent a lot of time with her grandchildren. She was very friendly to everyone, never knew a stranger, and loved to help people.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Monday, January 6, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery.

