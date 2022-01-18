Linda Sue Seckinger, 77, St Joseph, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer ’s disease. She was born on June 3, 1944, in St. Joseph.

Known as the prettiest girl in her class, she graduated from Lafayette High School in 1962. With dreams of being a professional dancer, she taught at the Fred Astaire School of Dance in Kansas City for several years before returning to St. Joseph to complete her education at St. Joseph Beauty University. She had a more than 50 year career as a cosmetologist, working at several studios, including Ritz, Bart’s, and The Cut Above, before retiring in 2018.

She enjoyed dancing, time in her garden, vacationing, and treasured time with family and friends. Always the life of the party, she came prepared for every event: the perfect costume, game, or accompaniment for any occasion – she never came empty-handed. Her slap-stick, sometimes bawdy, sense of humor brought smiles to everyone around her. While she loved to bring happiness to others, she found her greatest joy in her son, Ricky; and later, through her granddaughter, Emma.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Tellene (Lamphere) Taylor; sister and brother-in-law, Connie (Taylor) and Roger Webster; and brother, Dennis Taylor.

She is survived by her son, Ricky (Nichi) Seckinger, of St. Joseph; granddaughter, Emma Seckinger, of Platte City; step-granddaughter, Demi Uredi, of Los Angeles, California; nieces, Allison Ericson (Dave DeSpain), of St. Joseph; Shannon (Matt) Surgener, of St. Louis, and Meagan Webster (Julie Burden) of Kansas City, Alexandra (Walter) Silva, of West Sacramento, California; grand-nieces, Jessa (Matt) Hayob of Kansas City; Hailey (Joe) Koenig, of Kansas City, and Kaitlin (Gareth) Ash; and many great-grand-nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial gifts to AFL-CIO Community Services, for a senior assistance fund. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.