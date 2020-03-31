Clear
Linda (Wattenbarger) Ellis, 78

Service: Friday, April 3rd, 2020 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 11:37 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Linda (Wattenbarger) Ellis 78, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Saturday March 28, 2020 in a Kansas City hospital. She was born December 29, 1941 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Juanita & Claude Wattenbarger. She married the love of her life Rev. Charles Ellis and he survives of the home. She graduated from Lafayette High School and worked at American Family Insurance she also owned a day care, and was a homemaker. She loved cooking, singing, her church and her family. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, daughters, Misty Lea Cline, and Cynthia Pribil. Survivors include: husband, Rev. Charles "Chuck" Ellis, son, Chuck (Milissa) Ellis III, Ogalala, NE, daughter, Melissa (James) Welter, St. Joseph, grandsons, Dustin Ellis, Mike (Alisha) Ellis and Kristopher Ellis, granddaughters, Samantha (Joe) Brenner and Kylea Ellis, 3 great grand daughters 1 great grandson. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services for famly and public livestream following Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

