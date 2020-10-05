Linda Yevonne Roach, 75, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

She was born on December 15, 1944, in St. Joseph to Charles Leroy and Lavita (Robertson) Anthony.

She married Ralph Roach Sr. on July 30, 1967. He survives of the home.

She earned an associate’s degree in child development. She was a childcare director for more than 40 years.

Linda enjoyed spending time with her family – her family was her life. She also was a two-time breast cancer survivor.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Donna Addington.

Additional survivors include son, Ralph Roach Jr. (Jerri); daughter, Sherena Roach; and son, Darby Roach (Katrina); grandchildren, Jessica Roach (Emmett Hughes), Jennifer Torres (Javier), Stormy Blair, Thunder Wolfenbarger (Sarah), Bruce Roach (Katie), Breonna White (Jerry), Zinnia Roach, Heather Nichols (Ryan), Taylor Elliott, Stormie Roach (Joe), Allen Roach and Isaac (Baby Bear) Roach; great-grandchildren, Alicia, Emmett III, Abigail, Jamie, Kinlea, Kelsea, Lynnlea, Samuel, Chandler, Paige, Anaela, Joshua, Owen, Magnolia, Ayden, Blade, Ember and Rowan; and a brother, Ronnie Anthony (Sandy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 3 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make contributions, the family requests they be made to the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.