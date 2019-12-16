Linda Lee Howerton, 76, Lathrop, passed away December 13, 2019

Linda was born on November 3, 1943, in Trenton, Missouri to Franklin and Mary Louise (Murray) McCullough.

She graduated from Cameron High School and received a degree in Criminal Justice.

Linda is preceded by her parents and husband, Charles Howerton.

Survivors: Sons, Murray (Brenda) Howerton, Joseph Barker and Franklin (Elizabeth) Barker; daughter, Peggy (Chris) Mathis; step-sons, Chris (Lisa) Shannon and Dustin (Karen) Howerton; sisters, (twin) Jean (Robert) Grimm and Donna (John) Phillips; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation 1:00-2:00 PM, with a service at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Poland Thompson Funeral Home.

Burial: Barnesville Cemetery, Lawson, Missouri

In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in memory of Linda.