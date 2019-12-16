Clear
Linda Lee Howerton, 76

Visitation: Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Poland Thompson Funeral Home. 222 W. 3rd, Cameron, MO Service: Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 2:00 PM @ Poland Thompson Funeral Home. Interment: Barnesville Cemetery, Lawson, MO

Linda Lee Howerton, 76, Lathrop, passed away December 13, 2019
Linda was born on November 3, 1943, in Trenton, Missouri to Franklin and Mary Louise (Murray) McCullough.
She graduated from Cameron High School and received a degree in Criminal Justice.
Linda is preceded by her parents and husband, Charles Howerton.
Survivors: Sons, Murray (Brenda) Howerton, Joseph Barker and Franklin (Elizabeth) Barker; daughter, Peggy (Chris) Mathis; step-sons, Chris (Lisa) Shannon and Dustin (Karen) Howerton; sisters, (twin) Jean (Robert) Grimm and Donna (John) Phillips; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services: Visitation 1:00-2:00 PM, with a service at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Poland Thompson Funeral Home.
Burial: Barnesville Cemetery, Lawson, Missouri
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in memory of Linda.

