Lindsey Rue Allee, 16, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2019, near Barnard, MO.

Lindsey was born on May 30, 2003, in St. Joseph, MO. Her parents were Christopher T. and Janet LaRue (Boyd) Allee.

She was a lifelong resident of Maryville and was entering her junior year of high school.

Lindsey packed many things into her 16 years. She was a member and attended Laura Street Baptist Church, and was a girl scout for many years. Lindsey loved to cook and eat pasta, as well as spend time talking and making videos. She loved her cats, Gizmo and Charlie.

She loved Michael Jackson and could name any song with just a few notes. Lindsey loved preforming. She had participated in the Maryville Young Players and had also performed at the Rose Theater in Maryville. She loved being on stage, and the attention it gave. She also had many viewers and followers of her You-Tube channel, “Pixel Dragon”. She also liked helping people and would often be found chatting with people from all over the world. She had a small group of friends, who were her true friends. She was not afraid to be different and often stood out from others her age. Too often peers would shy away from her or bully her for being different. She led her own path and was not afraid to speak her mind or stand up for others. She wanted to empower others to be the same way.

Lindsey suffered from many medical ailments in her short life. She was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis, Type I, NF for short. NF causes tumors to grow on the end of nerves. Lindsey had many tumors throughout her body including her brain and on her spine. It caused her to have Scoliosis for which she had over 20 surgeries and eventually her spine fused at the age of 13. She was at Children's Mercy Hospital an average of 3-5 times each month seeing all sorts of specialists. She never let this get her down and considered Children's Mercy like a second home. She participated for many years in the NF Central Plains Walk with her group “Lindsey’s Lucky Stars”; helping raise money which goes to Children's Tumor Foundation for research, as there is no cure for NF.

She was a also a teen ambassador of the Tourette’s Association of America and attended the yearly Tourette’s camp. She had just recently spoke to Congress in Washington, DC. on Tourette’s and how it affected her life.

Preceding her in death were her maternal grandfather, Guy “Bud” Allee, and her maternal grandmother, Rita C. Boyd.

She is survived by her parents, Chris and LaRue Allee of the home; her brother, Nick Allee, Maryville, MO; her paternal grandmother, Willa Allee, Maryville, MO, her paternal grandfather, Larry Boyd, Maryville, MO, and grandparents, Bill and Jean Ann Casey; aunts, LaRi Liberty, LouAnn Ewart, Chandra Hopkins, and Marita Casey; her uncles, Stephen Allee, Sterling Hopkins, Ralph Liberty, and Rick Ewart, along with numerous other family members on both sides of her family.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Sheridan Cemetery, VanSkyock Addition, Sheridan, MO.

The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 PM, Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Services are under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested in Lindsey’s name to the Children’s Tumor Foundation, 120 Wall Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10005-3904. attn: Gift Processing. Or go to www.join.ctf.org.