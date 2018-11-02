Lionel Ramlatchman, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, October 29, 2018 at his home.

Lionel was born on August 12, 1954 in Georgtown, Guyana to Peter and Eileen (Baron) Ramlatchman. His father preceded him in death in 1994

He graduated from Missouri Western State University and retired from Boehringer-Ingelheim.

Lionel was a warm, generous and kind spirit who was a close friend to many and accepting of all people. He never knew a stranger and enjoyed taking care of those around him, including many animals in need (his true passion). Lionel was intelligent, good natured and open minded. He loved getting up and being at work because he thought of his co-workers as family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving family includes mother, Eileen Ramlatchman; local siblings Leonard Ramlatchman, Edward Ramlatchman (Lana), Roseann Sears (Winston) and Sonja Richardson (Steve) of Miami, FL; nieces & nephews, Maggie Mohammed (Barry),

Hannah Ramlatchman, Lisa Richardson, Nick Richardson, Corey Richardson, Riana Maus (Taylor), Brandon Sears, Reshana Petersen (John).

Memorial Service 11:00 AM Saturday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph, Inc.