Clear
BREAKING NEWS St. Joseph police officer charged with assaulting a prisoner Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lisa A. Sipes, 65

Lisa A. Sipes, 65, Helena, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:11 AM

Lisa A. Sipes, 65, Helena, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 16, 1955 to Dewey and Della (Huffaker) Heath, in St. Joseph, Missouri.
On May 9, 1975, Lisa married Gilbert N. Sipes. He preceded her in death in July 2020.
Lisa was a devoted caregiver, both with her family and professionally, dedicating over 40 years to the nursing profession, most recently as Dr. Vega’s nurse.
Lisa was President of the Helena Cemetery, a member of the Helena Methodist Church and a Helena Park Opening Committee Member. She loved being Nana to her four grandsons and studying genealogy.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Della; husband, Gilbert; and grandson, Andrews Sipes.
Survivors include her father, Dewey; sons, Michael (Shawna) and John (Brittni) Sipes; grandsons, Nolan, Jack, Cale and Wade Sipes; sister, Kathy (Kelly) Crawford; brothers, Mick (Dalene) and Tom (Diane) Heath; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy, Christy, Dean, Nancy, and David; nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Helena Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Helena Cemetery, 13844 State Route F, Helena, Missouri 64459 or Camp Quality, 1325 Village Drive, St. Joseph, Missouri 64506. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Clarinda
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Falls City
Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Snow showers have pushed into the area overnight and continue this morning. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations will land mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Expect slushy and possibly slick roads through the morning commute. Snow showers will taper off later this morning. Skies will slowly clear throughout the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories