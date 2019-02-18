Obituary
Lisa Ann Beck
1960-2019
Lisa Ann Beck, 59, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019.
She was born February 2, 1960 in Houston, Texas.
Lisa was a member of Roc Fellowship Church.
She was co-founder of the Rebel Prayer Warriors in which she would post daily prayers on Facebook and pray for those in need. Lisa had a strong faith in the Lord and was a fighter that never gave up.
Lisa enjoyed listening to music, going on road-trips, crafts, plants, spending time with her family. Her greatest gift was being a Nana.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Gillespie.
Survivors include daughters, Andrea and Amanda McGovern (Brian); granddaughters, Brianna, Sabrina, Kendra and Kayla; mother, Wanda Broussard; brother, Marty Gillespie.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Texas. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
