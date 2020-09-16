Clear
Lisa Ann (Hunt) Przybylski, 69

Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, September 18th, 2020 10:00 AM @ St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. 2618 Seneca Street, St. Joseph, MO 64507.

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 8:57 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Lisa Ann Przybylski, age 69, passed away on Monday September 14, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in her home in St. Joseph, MO.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Mike Przybylski, 71; her children Ann (Ryan) Swank and Michael (Stacy) Przybylski Jr.; her grandchildren Rylan (Amber) Swank, Kaitlyn (Preston) Burton, Megan and Allyson Swank, Jack and Ella Przybylski; her great-grandchildren Maci Burton, Natalie and Nathan Elwood, Rider Swank; and her siblings Marsha (Ed) Meadows, Lewis (Joan) Hunt, Jr. and Deborah Archer. She is preceded in death by her parents Lewis “Spud” and Henrietta Hunt.

Lisa was born on November 20th, 1950 in St. Joseph, MO to parents Lewis “Spud” and Henrietta Hunt. She graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School in 1969. Later in life, Lisa graduated from Missouri Western State University with a degree in history and graduated Summa Cum Laude. She worked at Central High School for many years as a special education teacher, where she was known by her students as “Mrs. P.” Lisa enjoyed athletics, books, and the arts. She was an avid Mizzou football, Chiefs, and Royals fan. She loved watching her grandchildren play in sports and on the stage. This year on April 3rd, Lisa and Michael celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Celebrant; Father Lac Pham C.PP.S

Visitation will be 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lisa's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Diabetes Association and/or the American Heart Association.

Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine will be found through the first part of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
