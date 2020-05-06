Lisa Irene Stillman 60, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday May 3, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, in Saint Joseph. She was born March 15, 1960 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1978, and served in the United States Air Force retiring after 18 years of service. She enjoyed yard work, cooking and bbq's, quilting, and crocheting, and she loved going to the boat. Lisa was a very kind hearted and selfless, always willing to help a friend and her family. She was preceded in death by her father, William "Day" Stillman. She is survived by daughter, Ariel Stillman (Albert "A.J." McCulley), Saint Joseph, MO, mother; Virginia Lee Stillman, sister, Collene Boone, brother; William H. (Pat) Stillman, Topeka, KS, and Tim (Gina) Stillman, St. Joseph, MO, best friend, Carmen Butcher, Belleview, NE. Register book available 1-3 PM Saturday May 16th, with family memorials services and public livestream at 3:00pm Saturday May 16, 2020 at the Rupp Funeral Home. She has been cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com