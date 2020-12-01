Clear
Lisa Marie De La Cruz, 53

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 6:18 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Lisa Marie De La Cruz 53, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 in Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born December 6, 1966 in Utah. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Lisa was preceded in death by mother, Pearl Jean Potter (Alvin Lee Honeycutt), a son, Joseph Michael De La Cruz, sisters, Geri Hatch, and Lois Navarro. Survivors include, husband Jose De La Cruz, sons; Nick Carrasco, and Juan Carrasco, daughters, Mistie (Manuel) Arellano, Angela Lyn (Gaspar) Macias-Ponce, and Nichole (Enrique) De La Cruz-Juarez, brother, Jason Potter. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 p.m. Friday with funeral services following starting at 2:00 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO. Memorials are requested to the Lisa De La Cruz Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

