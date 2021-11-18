LizaJane Cosejo Fajardo, 32, Camdenton, Missouri, left this world on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Camden County.

Born in St. Joseph, Missouri on October 20, 1989, she was the daughter of Julie Ann (Mignery) Purvis and Anthony Cosejo Fajardo.

Liza had an enormous heart for both people and animals. She never turned anyone away who needed her. Liza was a beautiful soul who never knew a stranger. She had the biggest, most beautiful smile. Her bigger-than-life personality was infectious to everyone around her. Her caring nature was what made her so special to everyone that knew her. She had the biggest, most full, and ever-giving heart. She was a praying woman and she is safe in the arms of Jesus. She will be forever missed.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Louis Patrick Mignery; paternal grandfather, Antonio Cosejo Fajardo; and maternal great-grandfather, Allen Willoughby.

Survivors include her fiancé Jason Gardner and his daughter Myleigh Jo; mother, Julie (Mignery) Purvis (John); father, Anthony Fajardo; maternal grandparents, John and Jane Minton; paternal grandparents, Austin and Arlene O’Banion; sisters, Heidi Prokop Smith (Damon) and Destiny Fajardo; brothers, Chad Hammond (Sarah), Brad Fajardo (Amelia) and Levi Fajardo; step-siblings, Joshua Purvis (Jessica) and Joni Pfifer (Fred); nieces and nephews, Amaya, Liam, Vincent, Isabella, Delilah, Maci and Lily; aunt, Sara Parker (Dewayne); cousin, Rhiannan Hammett; with additional survivors, Kimberly and Richard Furgeson and family.

Celebration of Life and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Spirit FM, PO Box 800, Camdenton, Missouri 65020 or @ spiritfm.org.