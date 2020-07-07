Lizette D. Anderson

1985 – 2020

Raytown, MO- Lizette Dyan Anderson, 35, passed away July 3, 2020. She was born February 13, 1985.

Lizette was self employed as a handyman.

She was preceded in death by her father John Barry.

Survivors: mother, Karen L. Anderson, Cameron, Mo.; brother John Barry, Cameron, MO; sister, Kelly (Clinton) Beal, Cameron, MO; brother Michael Barry, Kansas City, MO; sister Jacqueline Anderson, Cameron, MO; sister, Heather Walters, Blue Springs, MO; Sister, Michelle Anderson, Kansas City, MO; sister, Rachael Greer, Camp Verde, AZ; brother Dallas Greer, Chickasha, OK; brother Dillon Greer, Cottonwood, AZ; nieces and nephews, Lisa Beal, Crysta Beal, Johnni Kay Beal, Danielle Beal, Zachary Walters, Hallie Martin, Lanie Martin, Sophie Greer, Cody Greer; great nieces and nephews, Caleb Burns, Jacob Burns, Heaven Ledbetter (Donnie), Devin Metcalf, Nathan Procter, David Wood, Wyatt Wood, Emma Wood, Chloe Wood; close family friend Michael Burton; domestic partner Tina Price Beaton.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation or a random act of kindness by donating to those in need during these challenging times.

Arrangements under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Mo.