Obituary

Lloyd F. Waller

1941-2019

Lloyd Francis Waller, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019.

He was born on November 21, 1941 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Merle and Dorothy Waller.

Lloyd married Carol Ann Covill on June 24, 1967, and celebrated 52 years together. She survives of the home.

He graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1959, and went on to attend Gard Business College. After his finished he got a job at Wire Rope Corporation of America, Inc. Lloyd worked the first 19 years as the Payroll Clerk for all warehouses across the United States. After payroll he started working in production scheduling, and made sure that the warehouses had the raw material they needed to work. After 41 years of service, he retired from Wire Rope Co.

Lloyd enjoyed woodworking and building toys for The Recreational Rehab Center at the Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis. Lloyd also loved gardening and just being outside. Every year he would have a garden with fresh strawberries and many beautiful flowers.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a former member of Moila Shrine. Lloyd and his wife loved to travel and had been to many places around the world.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Margaret.

Survivors include his wife, sister, Elaine Waller; niece, Alicia (Neal), nephew Terry (Joni) and niece Tammy (Jon).

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.