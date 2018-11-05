Clear

Lloyd Melvin Roberts January 18, 1929 - November 02, 2018

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday with Funeral Services: 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 8:18 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Lloyd Melvin Roberts

January 18, 1929 - November 02, 2018

Lloyd Melvin Roberts 89, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 2, 2018 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born January 18, 1929 in Halls, MO, son of the late Hannah and Edward Roberts. He was the owner operator of Roberts Construction Company. He enjoyed fishing, pheasant hunting, and riding horses, but most especially spending time with his family and friends. Lloyd was preceded in death by wife, Lorene Roberts, his parents, brothers: Vernon, Irvin, James, and Donald Lee Roberts, sisters: Doris Fern Pritchett, Annetta Richards, and Louella Leslie. Survivors include, daughter, Deborah (Galen) Daise, Saint Joseph, MO, sons: Barry Roberts, St. Joseph, Craig (Ellen) Roberts, Phoenix, AZ, and Scott (Tracy) Roberts, sister Mildred Roberts, St. Joseph, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces & nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday with Funeral Services: 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association.

KQTV Alerts

