Obituary

Lloyd “Van” Vandeventer

1925-2019

Lloyd “Van” Vandeventer, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

He was born April 28, 1925 in Graham, Missouri.

Lloyd married Virginia (Stickler) Vandeventer October 14, 1952. She preceded him in death June 1, 2019.

He was a member of the V.F.W. and Teamsters Union. Lloyd was a WWII Veteran. He was assigned to the 392nd Bomber Group, European Division. Lloyd flew in 30 combat missions and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Lloyd enjoyed playing guitar, bowling, bingo, gambling and building model airplanes.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Thomas Eugene Vandeventer; parents, Ernest and Anna (Hutchison) Vandeventer.

Survivors include daughter, Barbara Hoerath, St. Joseph, MO; granddaughter, Amie Hoerath-Murphy (Mark), Overland Park, KS; grandson, Ryan Hoerath (Kristy), Kansas City, MO; great-grandchildren, Kinley and Aubrey Hoerath and Caroline Murphy; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.