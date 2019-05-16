Llyod Rex Anderson, 42, Wathena, Kansas

Obituary

Rex Anderson

1976-2019

Rex Anderson, 42, Wathena, Kansas, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital.

He was born on December 18, 1976 to Terrance and Kathleen Anderson in Blade River Falls, Wisconsin.

He married Nichol Harding in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on January 24, 2003 and she survives of the home.

Rex was a welder and fabricator for over 25 years.

Survivors include his wife, children; Jazamine Harding, Andrew Miller (Stacy), Damon Anderson, Chloe Anderson, Sister; Sally Douglas Yates, grandchildren; Rose Harding, Romeo Miller, Carter Walkinshaw, Aspen Miller, uncle; Steven Anderson (Kathy), Jack M Anderson Jr. along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Rex was an organ donor and donated to help save others.

Services 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 18, 2019, Central Assembly of God. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to The Ronald McDonald House. Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifycremations&funerals.com.