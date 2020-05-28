LoLeta “Sue” Hutcherson-Middleton, 93, St, Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
She was born September 20, 1926 in Davis County to Simon and Bertha (Duffy) Riggs.
She was a homemaker and avid quilter.
LoLeta loved her family and her church, Calvary Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Warren “Jack” Hutcherson and Vic Middleton; and sons, Doug, Tommy and Robby Hutcherson.
Survivors include daughters, Belinda Portman (Rick), Margaret Dowden (Dan); 10 grandchildren; 18 greatgrandchildren.
Farewell Graveside Services and Interment 1:00 P.M. Monday, Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Calvary Baptist Church.
Visitation: Monday, June 1st, 2020 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Graveside Service: Monday, June 1st, 2020 1:00 PM @ Ashland Cemetery. St. Joseph, MO.
