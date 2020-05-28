LoLeta “Sue” Hutcherson-Middleton, 93, St, Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

She was born September 20, 1926 in Davis County to Simon and Bertha (Duffy) Riggs.

She was a homemaker and avid quilter.

LoLeta loved her family and her church, Calvary Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Warren “Jack” Hutcherson and Vic Middleton; and sons, Doug, Tommy and Robby Hutcherson.

Survivors include daughters, Belinda Portman (Rick), Margaret Dowden (Dan); 10 grandchildren; 18 greatgrandchildren.

Farewell Graveside Services and Interment 1:00 P.M. Monday, Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Calvary Baptist Church.