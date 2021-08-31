Logan H. Beggs, 89, St. Joseph MO, joined his beloved Margie-in heaven on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Logan was born on July 12, 1932 to Thomas H. and Maple R. (Mathews) Beggs as the oldest of 5 children.

Logan married the love of his life Margie Williams on January 18, 1953 and they had 4 children and 68 years together.

Logan was very proud to have served his country as a Marine In the Korean conflict, he was always sporting one of his USMC hats and every vehicle had a USMC bumper sticker.

After retiring from Cameron Mutual Insurance Company, he took great Joy In traveling with Margie, having visited all 50 states and had even moved to South Texas for a brief time.

Logan was a big man with a big heart, he loved being with family and friends.

Much like Dr. Doolittle, he spoke with every animal he encountered, especially dogs. You've heard of man's best friend, well he took that to heart and every dog became his best bud.

He was preceded in death by his Margie, their son Dirk, his parents, and brother Tom Beggs. Also by his brother in laws, Gene Hook, Jerry Delaney, & Robert Williams, and lifelong friend, Jack Ezzell,

Logan is survived by son Terry (Nicole) Beggs, St. Joseph, daughters Carol (Mike) Wolf, Maysville, Mo, and Delaina (Charles) Babcock, Lincoln Mo. His siblings, Harold (Pat) Beggs, Mary Hook, Naomi Delaney, all of St. Joseph. and sisters In law, Lynn Beggs, of St. Joseph and Mary (Keith) Carroll of Burlington, NC. 5 Grandchildren Micah (Isaac) Hilton, Washougal WA, Jonathon (Tiffany) Wolf, Maysville, Morgan (Chris) Thomas, Milwaukee, WI, Carlie (Trevor) Kahler, Kansas City, Mo, and Coleman (Shelby) Babcock, St. Joseph. 8 Great Grandchildren - Miles, Gibson "Artie", Agnes, & Sylvie Hilton. Wyatt, Westen, & Willow Wolf, and Weslie Kahler. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations be made to to King Hill Christian Church, or to www.semperflfund.org or to a charity of the donor's charity of choice.

Logan's body has been cremated, services and a celebration of life for both He and Margie will be held at a later date.

Semper Fi, Daddy !