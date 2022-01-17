Logan O Townsend, 79

Logan O Townsend, age 79, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022. He was born August 3, 1942 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Logan and Dorothy (Good) Townsend.

Logan married Lela DeVore on September 8, 1962. She survives of the home.

He is survived also by two children, Timothy Townsend (Lisa) and Leisa Baker (Darren); seven grandchildren, Justin Townsend (Heather), Amber Barnett, Lexie Townsend, Raychel Baker, Whitney Baker, Matthew Lance, and Brooklyn Lance; eight great-grandchildren, Tyson, Blaine, Kallie, Dane, Hadleigh, Coltin, Boston, and Griffin; three sisters and one brother.

He was a mechanic all his life retiring from KCP&L after 34 years. He enjoyed working and fixing most anything and everything.

He enjoyed studying the Bible and memorized many, many scriptures. He was a walking, talking Bible. He accepted the Lord in 1974 and he gave his testimony many, many times. He never missed a chance to share the Lord.

Death takes the body.

God takes the soul.

Our mind holds the memories.

Our heart keeps the love.

Our faith lets us know we will meet again.

Until we meet again, Love your family and of course, Budee, his dog.

Per Logan’s request, there will be no funeral.