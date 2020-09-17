Lois C. Riley

1939-2020

Lois C. Riley, 81, Tigard, Oregon, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.

She was born May 12, 1939 in Gary, South Dakota to Myron and Alta (Ruby) Gage.

Lois married Charles Riley June 8, 1991; he survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Elton Frey; granddaughter, Alma Frey; sisters, Lila Leichleiter, Georgina Harmer; and brother, Art Gage.

Survivors include husband, Charles; daughter, Ramona Rogers (Kenny); sons, Daniel Frey (Janice), Benard Frey (Maggi), Lawrence Frey (Claudia); grandchildren, Justin Clancy (Brenna), Daniel Frey, Jr., Vanya Stegner (Matt), Shelby Mathews, Bailey Frey, MacKenzie Frey (Jesse Cowper); great-grandchildren, Taryn and Jared Schluter, Decker and Kellen Clancy; brothers, Eddie Littlejohn (Colleen); Rudy Sylvester, extended family and friends.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations and Funerals.