Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lois C. Riley, 81

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Sep 17, 2020 10:48 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Lois C. Riley
1939-2020

Lois C. Riley, 81, Tigard, Oregon, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.
She was born May 12, 1939 in Gary, South Dakota to Myron and Alta (Ruby) Gage.
Lois married Charles Riley June 8, 1991; he survives of the home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Elton Frey; granddaughter, Alma Frey; sisters, Lila Leichleiter, Georgina Harmer; and brother, Art Gage.
Survivors include husband, Charles; daughter, Ramona Rogers (Kenny); sons, Daniel Frey (Janice), Benard Frey (Maggi), Lawrence Frey (Claudia); grandchildren, Justin Clancy (Brenna), Daniel Frey, Jr., Vanya Stegner (Matt), Shelby Mathews, Bailey Frey, MacKenzie Frey (Jesse Cowper); great-grandchildren, Taryn and Jared Schluter, Decker and Kellen Clancy; brothers, Eddie Littlejohn (Colleen); Rudy Sylvester, extended family and friends.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations and Funerals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and warmer air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories